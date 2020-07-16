Iraq mobility restrictions and health measures due to COVID-19, 30 June - 13 July 2020

In response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Iraqi authorities have imposed mobility restrictions since March 2020 aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. These measures include restrictions on travel and limitations on freedom of movement, such as the closure of airports and points of entry (PoEs) along land borders and maritime boundaries, as well as domestic movement restrictions. IOM Iraq’s Displacement

Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessed 29 locations between 30 June and 13 July 2020, of which 9 were reported as closed, 7 partially closed, and 13 open only for commercial traffic. This report presents an overview of mobility restrictions for the 20 monitored PoEs which have remained partially open, as well as for Iraq in general. More details can be found in Table 1.