Iraq Mobility Restrictions and Health Measures due to COVID-19, 14 – 27 July 2020

In response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Iraqi authorities have imposed mobility restrictions since March 2020 aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. These measures include restrictions on travel and limitations on freedom of movement, such as the closure of airports and points of entry (PoEs) along land borders and maritime boundaries, as well as domestic movement restrictions. IOM Iraq’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessed 30 locations between 14-27 July 2020, of which 9 were reported as closed, 8 partially closed, 12 open only for commercial traffic, and 1 fully open.

This report presents an overview of mobility restrictions for the 21 monitored PoEs which are fully open or partially open, as well as for Iraq in general. More details can be found in Table 1.