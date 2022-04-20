Iraq: Missing Documentation - MCNA IX Key Findings Factsheet (April 2022)

Context

The violence and destruction caused by the group known as Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), as well as the military operations against them, have caused the displacement of nearly 6 million people since 2014. As of March 2022, 1.18 million people remain displaced throughout 18 governorates of Iraq, of which 180,000 are living in 26 formal camps established for internally displaced persons (IDPs). Additionally, 4.96 million people have returned to their areas of origin. The Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (MCNA) IX (2021) estimated that 1 million IDPs and returnees in Iraq are missing at least one key identity or civil document. Lack of civil documentation is a multidimensional protection issue which has the potential to impact one’s ability to access basic services, including education and healthcare. It can also lead to restricted freedom of movement and an increased risk of arrest and detention, thus constituting a major barrier to IDPs’ safe and sustainable return to their areas of origin. IDPs and returnees lacking a valid identity document for an extended period of time are also exposed to the risk of losing their legal identity. The MCNA was conducted for the ninth time in Iraq, for which 11,645 returnee, out-of-camp IDPs and in-camp IDPs were interviewed between June 9 and August 16, 2021. This factsheet summarises key findings from the MCNA IX relating to missing documentation in Iraq, and focuses on priority locations and the primary reasons why in-camp IDPs, out-of-camp IDPs and returnees were missing documentation.