Iraq: Migration Drivers and Reasons for Migration to Europe - Comprehensive Migration Flows Survey (CMFS), 2017

BACKGROUND

CMFS BACKGROUND

This report was produced with the financial assistance of the European Union (EU) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands. Data was collected through DTM’s Comprehensive Migration Flows Surveys (CMFS) methodology that aims to enable a better understanding of migration flows from Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan and Somalia towards Europe, a collaborative effort by the DTM support team and relevant IOM field missions funded by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This report is part of the outputs under the EU-funded project “Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (REMAP)”. The objective of DTM REMAP is to strengthen the evidence-based formulation and implementa¬tion of humanitarian and development policy and programming on migration and forced displacement in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq and Pakistan through the use of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). The findings, inter¬pretations and conclusions expressed in this report can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of IOM, its Member States, the European Union, the Dutch Government or other donors. The designations employed and the presentation of material throughout the work do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of IOM concerning the legal status of any country, territory, city or area, or of its authorities, or concerning its frontiers or boundaries.

METHODOLOGY

The methodological framework of the DTM’s CMFS is based on the collection of primary data, which provides information on migration flows towards Europe from Iraq whilst focusing on six thematic areas: (1) migrant profiles, (2) migration drivers and decision-making, (3) migrant vulnerabilities, (4) the role of intermediaries, (5) migrant perceptions towards Europe and (6) migration choices and options. The data DTM collected under the CMFS in 2017 among Iraqi nationals was based on three data-collection tools, each surveying a different target group; data was collected among i) Iraqi migrants en route to Europe (Bulgaria and Greece), ii) Iraqi migrants in their final European destination country (the Netherlands), and iii) Iraqi migrants who returned to Iraq from Europe. Due to the nature of the target groups, respondents for these surveys were sampled using basic random sampling in combination with snowball sampling in main target locations (e.g. migrant reception centers). The sample sizes of Iraqi respondents were as follows: a) Bulgaria: 976 Iraqi respondents, b) Greece: 254 Iraqi respondents, c) the Netherlands: 195 Iraqi respondents and d) Returnees in Iraq from Europe: 675 Iraqi respondents. To best identify the target population and develop a more robust interviewee-interviewer relationship, the data collectors that conducted the surveys were also Iraqi nationals.