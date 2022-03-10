IRAQ : MCNA IX Brief Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment January 2022

Persistent Needs and Vulnerabilities among IDPs and Returnees in Iraq

The violence and destruction caused by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), as well as the military operations against them, have caused the displacement of around 6 million people since 2014. As of December 2021, 1.18 million people remain displaced throughout 18 governorates of Iraq, of whom 180,000 are living in 26 formal camps established for internally displaced persons (IDPs). An estimated 4.94 million individuals have returned to their location of origin, but returns have slowed down since 2018. The 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview estimates that 7 years after the onset of the crisis, 2.5 million people continue to face humanitarian needs, of which 0.96 million individuals are said to face acute needs that may become life-threatening if no immediate aid is provided. The Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (MCNA) IX was conducted for the ninth time in Iraq to provide an evidence-base about the multi-sectoral needs and vulnerabilities of in-camp IDP, out-of-camp IDP, and returnee households.5This brief addresses four key observations linked to the conflict experience, protracted displacement and slow rehabilitation that continue to shape the needs and vulnerabilities of these conflict-affected population groups.