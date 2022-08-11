Iraq Master List Report 126, April - June 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Data collection for Round 126 took place between 1 April and 30 June 2022. As of 30 June 2022, DTM identified 4,969,788 returnees (828,298 households), dispersed across 8 governorates, 38 districts, and 2,191 locations in Iraq. A total of 10,074 new returnees were recorded between April and June 2022. This is higher than the number of new returnees recorded in the January-March 2022 period (7,482). This increase is mainly due to DTM data collection teams being able to assess locations in Ninewa governorate that had previously been inaccessible. During this period, the highest number of newly arrived returnees was recorded in Ninewa (4,824), followed by Salah Al-din (2,262), Diyala (1,260), and Anbar (1,188).

Additionally, between 1 April and 30 June 2022, DTM identified a total of 1,177,234 IDPs (202,206 households), dispersed across 18 governorates, 105 districts, and 2,792 locations. This represents an overall net decrease of 7,584 IDP individuals since the January-March 2022 period. This is mainly attributed to the improvements in living conditions in some areas of return, in addition to the lack of jobs in the areas of displacement. Regarding IDPs’ area of origin, consistent with the previous round, 56 per cent of the current caseload of IDPs come from Ninewa governorate (660,914), especially from the districts of Mosul (242,697), Sinjar (183,274), and Al-Ba’aj (183,274). The next highest shares of IDPs come from the governorates of Salah al-Din (135,151;11% of the total caseload), Anbar (131,677; 11%), Kirkuk (75,892,6%), and Diyala (73,161; 6%).