Iraq Master List Report 124, October – December 2021 (Including Annual Summary)

Note: The previous Master List (Round 123) covered a two-month period between August and September 2021. However, this round covered a three-month period between October and December 2021. As such, comparative analysis related to data from this round and the previous rounds should be observed bearing in mind the different lengths of reporting periods.

HIGHLIGHTS

Data collection for Round 124 took place between October and December 2021. As of 31 December 2021, DTM identified 4,952,232 returnees (825,372 households), dispersed across eight governorates, 38 districts, and 2,179 locations in Iraq. A lower number of new returnees were recorded in Round 124 (13,158) compared with Round 123 (54,462) between August-September 2021. However, the higher number in Round 123 is partially attributable to DTM data collection teams assessing some locations in Anbar governorate in that round that had previously been inaccessible.

The most common governorates that individuals returned to between October and December 2021 include Salah al-Din (where 5,886 new individuals were recorded), Ninewa (5,076), Anbar (1,026), and Kirkuk (732). During the same period, DTM also identified 1,186,556 IDPs (203,730), which represents a national decrease of 3,025 IDPs since the August-September 2021 period. However, despite this decrease, 13,074 newly displaced IDPs were recorded across the country in this round.

These IDPs are dispersed across 18 governorates, 105 districts, and 2,817 locations in Iraq (25 fewer than what was recorded in the August-September 2021 period). Regarding IDPs’ area of origin, consistent with the previous year, 56 per cent of the current caseload of IDPs come from Ninewa governorate (664,929), especially from Mosul (246,361), Sinjar 2018 2019 2020 2021 (193,688) and Al-Ba’aj (93,046). The next highest share of IDPs come from Salah al-Din governorate (138,134; 12%) followed by Anbar governorate (134,255; 11%).

As this is the final report for 2021, some of the changes and trends in IDP and returnee f igures recorded throughout the year are presented. Between 1 January and 31 December 2021, DTM recorded a decrease of just 37,552 IDPs across the country. This is significantly lower than the decreases recorded in the previous three years: 190,524 in 2020; 388,200 in 2019; and 813,156 in 2018. However, in 2021, despite the overall decrease in the number of IDPs from the previous year, a total of 56,891 newly arrived IDPs were recorded during the year. The majority of this group became displaced from another location (42,525), while 7,750 became displaced for the first time, and 6,616 became displaced again after attempting but failing to return to their area of origin.

Additionally, between 1 January and 31 December 2021, DTM identified 120,666 new returnees. This is significantly lower than the increases reported in the three previous years: 2020 (235,116), 2019 (431,130), and 2018 (944,958).

Governorates with the highest numbers of overall returnees include Ninewa (1,927,572 with 38,418 new returnees in 2021), Anbar (1,542,492 with 37,860 new returnees) and Salah al-Din (737,706 with 28,962 new returnees).