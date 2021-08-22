Iraq Master List Report 122, May – July 2021

Note: Starting this round, some changes have been made to the terminology of shelter type, which will be reflected in all new products. You can find the details in the “Methodology” section at the end of this report. Please keep these changes in mind when comparing shelter types between this round (122) and the previous rounds.

Additionally, note that this round covered the three-month period between May and July 2021. This contrasts with previous rounds which covered two-month periods. As such, comparative analysis related to data from this round and previous rounds should be observed bearing in mind the different lengths of reporting periods.

HIGHLIGHTS

Data collection for Round 122 took place between 1 May and 31 July 2021. As of 31 July 2021, DTM identified 4,884,612 returnees (814,102) households), dispersed across 8 governorates, 38 districts, and 2,162 locations in Iraq. A total of 17,562 new returnees were recorded between May and July 2021. While this is a higher return figure than the one recorded in the previous March-April 2021 reporting period (15,234), in part due to the longer reporting period, it remains one of the lowest return rates since 2015. This low return rate in the May-July 2021 period may be attributable to a combination of the security situation as well as reduced movements during the Ramadan and Eid periods between April and May 2021. Additionally, the low return rate may also be due to the drought that is taking place in rural areas across the country, with IDPs unable to return due to risks of facing water shortages – especially those who originate from Ninewa governorate’s districts of Hatra and Al-Ba’aj. The most common governorates that individuals returned to between May and July 2021 include Ninewa (where 8,946 new individuals were recorded), Salah al-Din (4,194), Anbar (1,662), Diyala (1,614), and Kirkuk (936).

Additionally, during the May-July 2021 period, DTM identified a total of 1,191,470 IDPs (204,653 households), dispersed across 18 governorates, 105 districts, and 2,855 locations. This represents an overall decrease of 7,470 IDPs since the MarchApril 2021 period. This is a larger decrease than what was recorded between the periods of March-April 2021 and January-February 2021 (6,827), again due in part to the longer reporting period of this round. Regarding IDPs’ area of origin, consistent with the previous round, 56 per cent of the current caseload of IDPs come from Ninewa governorate (672,655), especially from the districts of Mosul (247,907 individuals), Sinjar (195,408), and Al-Ba’aj (92,449). The next highest shares of IDPs come from the governorates of Salah al-Din (139,082; 12% of the total caseload), Anbar (134,734; 11%), Kirkuk (76,732; 6%), and Diyala (72,163; 6%).