Iraq Master List Report 120, March - April 2021

Note: In this report, data relating to the district of origin of in-camp IDPs has been harmonized with the Iraq Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster population figures. This means that the figures for the district of origin of in-camp IDPs have been for some districts. Since this harmonization is taking place for the first time in this round of the Master List, this will affect district-level comparative analysis between this round (121) and the previous round (120) that is presented in this report.

HIGHLIGHTS

Data collection for Round 121 took place in March and April 2021. As of 30 April 2021, DTM identified 4,867,050 returnees (811,175) households), dispersed across 8 governorates, 38 districts, and 2,156 locations in Iraq. A total of 15,234 new returnees were recorded in the March-April 2021 period. This is lower than the number of new returnees recorded in the January-February 2021 period (20,250), and is one of the lowest return rates since 2015. This low return rate in March-April 2021 compared to previous rounds may be partially attributable to the closure and consolidation of camps that mainly took place between September and December 2020 and the subsequent increase in returns during that time. Additionally, the low return rate may be explained by movement restrictions imposed across the country, to curb the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) between February and April 2021. The most common governorates that individuals returned to between March and April 2021 include Ninewa (where 7,056 new individuals were recorded), Anbar (4,584), Kirkuk (1,524), Salah al-Din (1,518), and Diyala (468).

During the same period, DTM also identified 1,198,940 IDPs (205,946 households), dispersed across 18 governorates, 105 districts, and 2,864 locations. This represents an overall decrease of 6,827 IDPs since the March-April 2021 period. This is a smaller decrease than what was recorded between the periods of January-February 2021 and November-December 2020 (18,341). Regarding IDPs’ area of origin, consistent with the previous round, 57 per cent of the current caseload of IDPs come from Ninewa governorate (678,512), especially from the districts of Mosul (251,691 indi- viduals), Sinjar (198,852), and Al-Ba’aj (91,723). The next highest shares of IDPs come from Salah al-Din (141,628), Anbar (134,965), Kirkuk (77,530), and Diyala (72,102).