Iraq Master List Report 120, January - February 2021

Data collection for Round 120 took place in January and February 2021. As of 28 February 2021, DTM identified 4,851,816 returnees (808,636 households), dispersed across 8 governorates, 38 districts, and 2,140 locations in Iraq. A total of 20,250 new returnees were recorded in the January-February 2021 period. This is lower than the number of new returnees recorded in the November-December 2020 period (49,152), and is one of the lowest monthly return rates since 2015.

This low return rate in January-February 2021 compared to previous rounds may be partially attributable to the closure and consolidation of camps that mainly took place between September and December 2020 and the subsequent increase in returns during that time. The low return rate may also be related to the movement restrictions that have been imposed across the country from mid-February 2021, in response to growing case numbers of the Coronavirus.1 The most common governorates that individuals returned to between January and February 2021 include Ninewa (where 15,204 new individuals were recorded), Kirkuk (1,788), Salah al-Din (1,254), and Anbar (780).

During the same period, DTM also identified 1,205,767 IDPs (207,213 households), dispersed across 18 governorates, 105 districts, and 2,897 locations. This represents an overall decrease of 18,341 IDPs since the November-December 2020 period. This is a smaller decrease than what was recorded between the periods of November December 2020 and September-October 2020 (54,756). Regarding IDPs’ area of origin, consistent with the previous round, 57 per cent of the current caseload of IDPs come from Ninewa governorate (687,875), especially from the districts of Mosul (255,921 individuals), Sinjar (202,231), and Al-Ba’aj (96,939). The next highest shares of IDPs come from Salah al-Din (141,454), Anbar (133,701), Kirkuk (77,758), and Diyala (72,522).