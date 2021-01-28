Iraq Master List Report 119, November - December 2020 (Including Annual Summary)

Note: In each location the number of individuals is calculated by multiplying the number of households by six, the average size of an Iraqi household as per governmental statistics, for all out-of-camp IDPs and returnees. Since the July-August 2020 period (Round 117), the number of individuals for in-camp IDPs has been calculated by multiplying the number of households by five, which is the average household size consistent with data from the Iraq Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster since 2018. In all rounds prior to July-August 2020, the number of in-camp IDPs was calculated by multiplying the number of households by six. Since the calculation methodology is consistent between Rounds 117 to 119, comparative analysis between these three datasets will not be affected. However, it should be noted that comparing the number of in-camp IDPs between Rounds 117, 118 or 119 with any previous rounds will be affected by the change in the revised calculation methodology.

Highlights

Data collection for Round 119 took place in November and December 2020. As of 31 December 2020, DTM identified 4,831,566 returnees (805,261 households), dispersed across eight governorates, 38 districts, and 2,121 locations in Iraq. A higher number of new returnees were recorded in Round 119 (49,152) compared with the number recorded in Round 118 (38,364). The most common governorates that individuals returned to between November and December 2020 include Ninewa (where 31,932 individuals were recorded), Anbar (5,574), and Salah al-Din (4,530).

During the same period, DTM also identified 1,224,108 IDPs (210,863 households), dispersed across 18 governorates, 105 districts, and 2,937 locations in Iraq (two fewer locations than the last round). This represents an overall decrease of 54,756 IDPs since the previous round. Regarding IDPs’ area of origin, consistent with the previous round, 58 per cent of the current caseload of IDPs come from Ninewa Governorate, especially from Mosul (258,405 individuals), Sinjar (209,675), and Al-Ba’aj (101,645).

The next highest shares of IDPs come from Salah al-Din and Anbar governorates, which feature 12 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.

As this is the final report for 2020, some of the changes and trends in IDP and returnee figures recorded throughout the year are presented.

Between December 2019 and December 2020, DTM recorded a decrease of 190,524 IDPs (-13%) compared with the previous 12 months. However, despite this overall decrease, a total of 67,162 IDPs re-displaced or became displaced for the first time during 2020. The majority were re-displaced, either between locations of displacement (53,997) or after failing to return (4,366), and 8,799 were displaced for the first time.

Additionally, in 2020, DTM identified a total of 235,116 additional returnees across the country. This is significantly lower than the increases reported in 2019 (431,130) and 2018 (944,958). Governorates with the highest numbers of overall returnees include Ninewa (1,889,154 with 122,820 new returnees in 2020), Anbar (1,504,632 with 50,928 new returnees) and Salah al-Din (708,744 with 33,552 new returnees).