Iraq Master List Report 118, September - October 2020

Note: In each location, the number of individuals is calculated by multiplying the number of households by six, the average size of an Iraqi household as per governmental statistics, for all out-of-camp IDPs and returnees. Since the previous July–August 2020 period (Round 117), the number of individuals for in-camp IDPs has been calculated by multiplying the number of households by five, which is the average household size consistent with data from the Iraq Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster since 2018. In all rounds prior to July–August 2020, the number of in-camp IDPs was calculated by multiplying the number of households by six. Since the calculation methodology is consistent between Rounds 117 and 118, comparative analysis between these two datasets will not be affected. However, it should be noted that comparing the number of in-camp IDPs between Rounds 117 or 118 periods with any previous rounds will be affected by the change in the revised calculation methodology.

HIGHLIGHTS

Data collection for Round 118 took place in September and October 2020. As of 31 October 2020, DTM identified 4,782,414 returnees (797,069 households), dispersed across eight governorates, 38 districts and 2,090 locations in Iraq. A higher number of new returnees was recorded in Round 118 (38,364) compared with the number recorded in Round 117 (25,920). The most common governorates that individuals returned to between September and October 2020 include Ninewa (where 22,866 individuals were recorded), Salah al-Din (6,360) and Anbar (5,292).

During the same period, DTM also identified 1,278,864 IDPs (221,569 households), dispersed across 18 governorates, 104 districts and 2,939 locations in Iraq (35 fewer locations than the last round). This represents an overall decrease of 21,123 IDP individuals from the previous round.

Since mid-October 2020, following the closure of camps across the country, DTM has started an Emergency Tracking providing more specific information on individuals departing from camp settings. Reports are available on the Iraq DTM website and datasets can be shared upon request.

Regarding IDPs’ area of origin, consistent with the previous round, 58 per cent of the current caseload of IDPs come from Ninewa Governorate, especially from Mosul (267,591 individuals), Sinjar (219,239) and Al-Ba’aj (105,135). The next highest shares of IDPs come from Salah al-Din and Anbar governorates, which both have 11 per cent of the country’s total caseload.