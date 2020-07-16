Iraq Master List Report 116, May - June 2020

Data collection for Round 116 took place in May and June 2020. As of 30 June 2020, DTM identified 4,718,130 returnees (786,355 households), dispersed across 8 governorates, 38 districts, and 2,042 locations in Iraq. A lower number of new returnees were recorded in Round 116 (12,948) compared with the number recorded in Round 15 (44,775) and this number of new returnees constitute one of the lowest since returns started in 2015. The most common governorates that individuals returned to between May and June 2020 include Ninewa (where 7,542 individuals were recorded), Salah al-Din (3,222), and Anbar (1,578). As with Round 115, this low return rate is unsurprising as the Iraqi government authorities continue to impose mobility restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

During the same period, DTM also identified 1,381,332 IDPs (230,222 households), dispersed across 18 governorates, 104 districts, and 2,977 locations in Iraq (-9 locations since the previous round). This represents an overall decrease of 8,208 IDPs from the previous round.

Regarding IDPs’ area of origin, consistent with the previous round, 60 per cent of the current caseload of IDPs come from Ninewa Governorate, especially from Mosul (277,050 individuals), Sinjar (265,518 individuals), and Al-Ba’aj (114,426). The next highest shares of IDPs come from Salah al-Din and Anbar governorates, featuring 11 per cent and 10 per cent respectively of the country’s total caseload.