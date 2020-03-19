Iraq Master List Report 114, January - February 2020

Data collection for Round 114 took place during the months of January and February 2020. As of 29 February 2020, DTM identified 4,660,404 returnees (776,734 households) across 8 governorates, 38 districts and 1,956 locations. An additional 63,954 returnees were recorded during data collection for Report 114, which is significantly lower than the number of new returnees in the previous round (135,642 new returnees in Report 113). Most returned to the governorates of Anbar (26,016),

Ninewa (19,404) and Salah al-Din (5,754).

During the same period, DTM also identified 1,399,170 IDPs (233,195 households) dispersed across 18 governorates, 104 districts and 3,004 locations in Iraq (-37 locations since the previous round).

Despite the overall decrease in the number of IDPs (-15,462 since the previous round), 10,530 individuals were displaced in the assessed locations during January and February. Most of these displacement movements were secondary, with 5,910 individuals moving between locations of displacement, including 228 individuals who arrived from camps and 2,046 individuals who were re-displaced after returning. 2,574 individuals were displaced from their areas of origin for the first time. Most of them fled from Baghdad and Diyala governorates due to ongoing demonstrations, the worsening security situation, lack of services and lack of employment opportunities.

In terms of areas of origin, 59 per cent of the current caseload of IDPs come from Ninewa Governorate, mainly from Mosul (287,070 individuals), Sinjar (267,150) and Al-Ba’aj (111,474). The second largest shares of IDPs come from Salah al-Din and Anbar governorates with 11 per cent each. The top districts of origin are Tooz Khurmatu (41,682 individuals), Baiji (33,006) and Balad (31,446) in Salah al-Din and Ramadi (69,948), Falluja (50,802) and Al-Ka’im (12,648) in Anbar.