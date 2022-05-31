Iraq Market Monitor Report, Issue No. 32: April 2022

Highlights

• The prices of essential food commodities were generally stable during April.

• Low agricultural production and high prices in global food markets will increase the import bill.

• The oil revenue for Iraq during April was USD10.5 billion while it was USD 11 billion during March 2022: Highest in 50 years.

• Stalemate in post-election formation of a government is resulting in multiple challenges including access to financial resources.

• An Emergency Food Security Law was drafted to support Food Security,

Development, Financial Precaution and Poverty Alleviation in the country. It was initially rejected and awaits a second reading in the Council of Representatives.