Iraq
Iraq Market Monitor Report, Issue No. 31: March 2022
Highlights
• The prices of essential food commodities are increasing and impacting the purchasing power of vulnerable Iraqis.
• Wage rates are not revised over past two years and Ukraine-Russia war is exacerbating the already deteriorating food security situation.
• The benefits from higher oil price will offset by increased import bill.
• Despite sluggish economic growth, inflation has been on the rise – and with it the risk of stagflation.