Iraq Market Monitor Report, Issue No. 27: December 2018

Highlights

• Even though economic indicators are continuously improving, the number of internally displaced people remains high as remaining IDPs have concerns over returning to their places of origin.

• The price of the standard food basket notably decreased in Anbar, Wasit, and Basrah.

Increases were recorded in Najaf, Sulaimaniyah, and Qadisiya.

• The Alert for the Price Spikes (ALPS) continued to show alert level in Qadisiya, and stress in Anbar, Wasit, Muthanna, and for the first time in Sulaimaniyah.

• Although the wages of unskilled labour in December were stable in most governorates, Wage to Wheat terms of trade decreased in some governorates.

Socioeconomic Background

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Iraq for the second quarter 2018 increased 25.1 percent compared to the second quarter 2017, but decreased 1.4 percent compared with the prices of the standard year 2007. The main driver of the economy, crude oil production, increased 1.1 percent (by volume) in second quarter when compared with the first quarter 2018. In the same time period, the price of one barrel of crude oil increased by a remarkable 13.9 percent. In Iraq, the inflation indicators were considered as low level during 2017-2018, where the annual inflation rate has increased 0.4 percent. This is reflected in the increase of the core inflation rate 0.1 percent compared to the previous month and 0.1 percent to November 2017. Food prices, in addition contributed 16 percent in decreasing the consumer price index for an annual change of 0.3 percent .

According to IOM, the number of returnees to their places of origin from January 2014 until mid of December 2018 has reached 4,165,320 individuals.

However, last quarter 2018 data shows that 1,802,832 remain internally displaced across the country. In Nainawa, with the highest number of returnees, about 1.6 million people have returned to their place of origin so far. Returnee movement within Anbar was the second largest at about 1.3 million. The two maps below illustrate the most recent updates regarding IDPs and returnees’ by location2 .