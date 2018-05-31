Iraq Market Monitor Report, Issue No. 21: April 2018

Highlights

- Food prices mainly showed a decreasing trend in April. The price of wheat flour, which is a main staple, surged in Wassit in April making the food basket most expensive in Wassit.

- The Alert for Price Spikes (ALPS) indicator shows the reference food basket at stress level in Babylon, Thi-Qar and Qadissiya.

- The cost of unskilled labour in April hasn’t changed much across the country; with an exception for Babylon where the cost of unskilled labor decreased by 23%. As a consequence of lower wages and decreased costs of wheat flour, the wage-to-wheat terms of trade (ToT) almost didn't change.

Socioeconomic Background

As of April, 3.7 million previously displaced people have returned to their areas of origin, while 2.1 million remain displaced.

Some 99 percent of returns are taking place to areas of origin in governorates in the center and south of Iraq.

The total number of IDPs in Iraq decreased by approximately 5 per cent during the month of March 2018.

Babylon has not witnessed any returns, with 33,906 IDPs from Babylon still displaced within the governorate itself.

As Iraq begins to move on from the long conflict with Islamic State (IS), it is pressing forward with plans to upgrade its infrastructure. These include airports, rail links, a port and increased utility capacity. Bureaucratic obstacles and the disbursement of promised reconstruction funds will hinder progress and might affect markets.

The below dashboard describes the most recent updates regarding IDPs and returnees.