Iraq: Land Cover Change and Livelihoods in the Mesopotamian Marshes (September 2020)

Background

Until the mid-20 century, the Mesopotamian marshes represented a source of cultural richness and biodiversity. However, by 2002, the marshes were almost fully transformed into a desertscape due to conflicts, hydropower and irrigation development projects in upstream areas. This transformation was accompanied by a destruction of natural habitats for a variety of bird and fish species as well as water buffalo. Local communities who heavily relied upon the farming and trading of water buffalo and fishing soon experienced their livelihoods collapse because of this desertification. Soils became infertile and futile for agricultural activities. In 2003, drainage structures were torn down to start the rehydration and ecological recovery of the former marsh areas. The Iraq Marshlands Observation System (IMOS) project, implemented by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) (2003-2005), reported a recovery of 42% of the original marshland by November 2005. REACH, in close reference to the IMOS project, conducted a follow-up long-term land cover change analysis to inform the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and other relevant stakeholders about the more recent progress and consequences of the marshland rehydration to further support the implementation of appropriate rehabilitation measures. For more details on the assessment, please see the methodology section on page 4.

Key findings