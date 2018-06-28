28 Jun 2018

Iraq: Joint Rapid Assessment of Markets (JRAM) Telafar, Ninewa governorate - June 2018

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 28 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (957.51 KB)

Introduction

The Government of Iraq (GOI) re-established control of Telafar, located about 80 km away from west Mosul, from the group known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in April 2017. At the time it was retaken, the area was reported to be almost entirely emptied of its inhabitants. Following the end of military operations, early reports of the humanitarian situation in Telafar showed that approximately 60,000 - 80,000 residents had returned, which local officials estimate to be 30 - 40% of the pre-2014 population.

To assess market health and the feasibility of introducing cash-based programming in the area, the Cash Working Group (CWG) conducted a JRAM in Telafar and surrounding areas from 27 May to 1 June. Data collection was carried out by four partners: Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Medair, Oxfam, and Tearfund.
The JRAM was launched in April 2017 with the aim of establishing a harmonized, collaborative mechanism for conducting market assessments in newly accessible areas of Iraq. Data collection is conducted jointly by CWG partners, with coordination and technical oversight by REACH.

The primary objectives of the JRAM are to understand the impact of the protracted crisis on markets, specifically infrastructure, security and supply, the price and availability of key goods, the ability of traders to respond to an increase in demand.

