Iraq: Jalawla Area-based Assessment - Profile, February 2022

INTRODUCTION

Jalawla town is located in the Khanaqin district of Diyala governorate, which extends from the northeast of Baghdad to the Iranian border and is an area of Iraq that has been greatly affected by conflict, displacement and returns. Diyala has a diverse ethnic composition of Kurds, Turkmen and Arabs, and Jalawla town has been known as “little Iraq” for the way these groups live side-by-side and represent the overall Iraqi population.1 For decades the governorate of Diyala has been a flashpoint of conflict. Various districts in Diyala, including Khanaqin, saw extensive attempts at population redistribution as they were a hotbed for ethnic and sectarian conflict even before the recent combat with the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the governorate.2 As of December 2021, the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) estimated that 69,630 individuals and 11,605 households lived in Jalawla town (including both returnees, and internally displaced persons [IDPs] from elsewhere).3 This is still lower than the pre-2014 figure of approximately 87,000 individuals4 and, despite large-scale returns, only 10% of neighbourhoods and villages in Jalawla sub-district have seen all their displaced population return.5 The population figures for the wider district of Khanaqin also show a decrease, with the 2020 population estimated to be 244,565 individuals6 and the 2011 one to be 300,000 individuals7, demonstrating the mass displacement caused by the armed conflict with ISIL in the area.

ISIL fighters attacked Jalawla town in early June 2014 and took full control of it in August of the same year. Clashes continued in and around the town for several months until it was retaken by a combined force of Kurdish Pershmerga and Shiite militias. This period of fighting and occupation led to the entire civilian population fleeing.8 It also caused widespread damage to the town, with extensive damage to a total of 1,771 structures being identified by a February 2015 assessment.9 The damage was particularly concentrated in the southern neighbourhood of Tajneed, where ISIL fighters were based.10 Power lines, transformers, electricity plants, water and sewer pipes, and dozens of schools were damaged or destroyed in the town, and the local hospital was raided for medical supplies.11 Now that a large proportion of IDPs from Diyala have returned to their homes or areas of origin (76% according to IOM DTM), the governorate currently has the fifth largest returnee population in Iraq, which is concentrated in four districts across 224 locations.12 As of December 2021,

Jalawla town had a markedly larger population of returnees than the other major towns and cities of Diyala, with returnee individuals numbering 69,126 in the town (constituting over two-thirds of Khanaqin district’s returnee population, and almost 30% of Diyala’s).13 Jalawla is considered to present some pronounced challenges for returnees.14 IOM DTM data indicated challenges around safety and security, electricity and water provision, employment opportunities, economic recovery, and unrepaired infrastructure but there was previously a lack of other in-depth localised information on these areas.15 As the context in Iraq transitions into post-conflict recovery and stabilization, the priority of the government and the humanitarian community has shifted to facilitating safe and durable solutions to displacement through sustainable return, local integration, or relocation. In April 2020, the Durable Solutions Task Force (DSTF) was established through the humanitarian coordination architecture of Iraq. The DSTF is a body designed to bring together humanitarian, development, stabilization, and peacebuilding actors in a dedicated platform working towards solutions to displacement in Iraq. The Task Force is supported by two national-level groups, the Returns Working Group (RWG) and the Durable Solutions Technical Working Group (DSTWG). The DSTWG was designed to focus on the design and implementation of programs and approaches aimed at supporting durable solutions in Iraq. As part of this mandate, the DSTWG has established area-based coordination (ABC) groups in several locations across Iraq to promote area-based approaches to durable solutions and coordinate programming, response, and strategy on a local scale. Diyala is one of these areas where an ABC has been established.

With the shift in context in Jalawla, detailed information on service provision and household needs and vulnerabilities in areas of return is crucial to inform planning and activities. To support the ABC’s planning and the operations of fellow members and other actors, REACH conducted an area-based assessment (ABA) in Jalawla town. Data collection was carried out between the 12th and 31st of December 2021. The ABA was funded by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and REACH developed its research design in collaboration with UNHCR and IOM. Consistent with previous ABAs, the assessment collected information on the current needs and vulnerabilities of households living in Jalawla town, as well as existing services and households’ perceptions of these. Data was collected to provide a multi-sectoral overview of circumstances, bridge existing information gaps, and inform ongoing or planned humanitarian interventions. More specifically, needs were assessed across various sectors, including livelihoods, protection, shelter and non-food items, food security, health, education, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and electricity.