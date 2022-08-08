Iraq Inter-Cluster Coordination Group: Situation and Needs Monitoring Report – June 2022

This analysis, produced by the Iraq Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG), is the second situation and needs monitoring report and summarizes key trends and changes in the humanitarian situation and evolution of needs since the MCNA IX (i.e., for the period between September 2021 to May 2022). The analysis is based on the ICCG-agreed indicators, with trends and original data sources presented in the online dashboard here.

SITUATION AND NEEDS MONITORING

Displacement Situation

As of the end of March 2022, IOM-DTM estimated that some 1,184,818 IDPs lived in 2,803 locations across Iraq compared to 1,198,940 IDPs in 2,864 locations in April 2021. 1 As of 31 March 2022, DTM estimated that 4,959,714 returnees lived in 2,179 locations compared to 4,867,050 returnees who lived in 2,156 locations in April 2021.

IDPs in camps

As of May 2022, around 180,000 people lived in the 26 IDP camps in Iraq. There was an overall decrease of around 4,000 in the total camp population in the last year, due to the reclassification of one camp of around 2,500 individuals to being an informal site, and the departure of 2,000 people from the remaining camp in Federal Iraq (Jad’ah 5). The total population in the 25 camps administered by KRI has remained static over the last year, with a slight increase of 200 individuals.

Out-of-camp IDPs

As of March 2022, around one million people continued to be displaced and live outside of camps. Over the years, there has been a gradual and slow decline in the size of the population remaining in displacement in out-of-camp locations.