Iraq: Intentions Survey - National IDP Camps | Informal Sites | Out-of-Camp locations (August 2018)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Between late 2013 and 2017, intensification of conflict in north and central Iraq resulted in large scale displacement, with 1.9 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) identified across the country as of August 2018. Among them, between 95,000 and 116,000 IDPs were estimated to be living in informal sites, about 469 000 in 128 formal camps, and the remaining in out-of-camp settings, in both rural and urban areas. In 2018, many IDP households were returning home, but this rate significantly slowed down throughout the year.

These movement trends highlighted the need to better understand why IDPs are choosing to remain in their area of displacement, what is preventing them from returning, and ultimately required conditions for safe and voluntary return. In addition, observed movement dynamics raised the question of the extent to which intentions varied based on population groups, where IDPs are originally from, and where they are currently displaced.

To address these information gaps and effectively support both those returning to their area of origin (AoO) and those who are displaced, as well as to advocate against premature return to unsafe areas, REACH, in partnership with the Iraq CCCM Cluster, conducted several rounds of intentions surveys with IDP households across Iraq. Data was collected between July 2 and August 16, 2018, at the same time as other REACH assessments (MCNA VI, Camp Profiling X, and RASP VII). The assessments were led using a quantitative methodology consisting of structured surveys with randomly sampled households in all camps and informal sites with 100 IDP households or more, and in out-of-camp locations. Overall, 9,699 households were interviewed in 54 formal camps, 17 informal sites, and 54 out-of-camp locations, across Anbar, Babylon, Baghdad, Dahuk, Diyala, Erbil, Kerbala, Kirkuk, Missan, Najaf, Ninewa, Qadissiya, Salah Al-Din, Sulaymaniyah, Thi-Qar and Wassit governorates.

This report compiles and provides an analysis of findings collected during the different rounds, at different levels (national, by governorate of origin and by governorate of displacement), as well as by population group (in-camp, out-of-camp, and in informal sites). Key findings outlined below are representative at the time of data collection and should be read with a minimum 95% confidence level, and 10% margin of error.

Overviews of findings by governorate of origin, governorate of displacement, and population groups are summarized in factsheets available on the REACH Resource Centre as well, and accessible through this link.

Demographics

The majority of IDP households were displaced in Ninewa, Dahuk, and Erbil governorates (31%, 18%, 12% respectively)9, and the majority reported to originate from Ninewa, Salah al-Din and Anbar governorates (58%, 14%, and 13% respectively). In most cases, IDP households were displaced within their governorate of origin. This was particularly the case in Ninewa (97%), Salah al-Din (86%), Anbar (86%), Diyala (75%), and Kirkuk (64%).