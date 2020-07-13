Iraq Information Centre marks five years linking people with assistance

Since launching in July 2015, the centre has connected over 3 million people in Iraq with vital information and assistance.

Operated by UNOPS on behalf of the Iraq Humanitarian Country Team, the success of the Iraq Information Centre is the result of an effective partnership between UN agencies and non-governmental organizations, enabling two-way communication between vulnerable communities and the humanitarian response.

The largest UN inter-agency project of its kind, the centre initially provided information to internally displaced persons, through a free and confidential hotline. Over the past five years, it has gradually expanded its support to others also seeking critical information and assistance – including returnees, asylum seekers, refugees and people from host communities.

“The Iraq Information Centre is a ‘one-stop-shop’ to ensure the effective delivery of services to the affected communities. The success stories coming out of the centre reinforce every day what an important resource it is,” said Richard Dictus, Deputy Special Representative for Iraq of the UN Secretary-General, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator a.i.

In 2019, the centre handled more than 121,000 calls, of which 24 per cent were from female callers. Operators received calls covering a range of issues – including from parents urgently seeking food or cash assistance to take care of their families, as well as survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), harassment or mistreatment of authority.