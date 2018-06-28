Iraq: iMMAP-IHF Humanitarian Access Response: Weekly Explosive Incidents Flash News (21-27 June 2018)

21 June 2018

Security Forces

● Found and cleared explosive materials, 5 grenades, a mortar shell, fillers of C4, a locally made IED and a shield in Diyala riverbank located 7 km south of Baquba district in Diyala province.

● Found and cleared 42 locally made IEDs in Alzankurah area and 45 IEDs from Salam intersection to Falahat train station, different types of shells in Albu Thiab and 38 IEDs in kilo35 area in Anbar province.

● Found and cleared 10 planted IEDs on both road sides of Raml village and in a search operation in Qara Umm Sakhir , Nushin, Karha Ghazan, Karha Al Rashadia and Marbat villages they found and cleared an IED, burnt 2 operating bases and took over a motorcycle.

They also cleared an IED planted next to an electricity pole, 9 cone shape IEDs, 2 IEDs in shape of 20L gallon, an IED, an explosive belt, 11 electric lighter, 5 timers, 6 rosary shape explosives and 4 batteries in Dawd Alwka – Khanajir villages in Kirkuk province.

22 June 2018

ISIS

● A clash took place between Security Forces and ISIS in Hawe Aladthem area in Diyala province, which injured 2 members of the Security Forces.

An Armed Group

● An IED exploded between Mohammed Abas and Mardan villages in Khanaqin district of Diyala province, the explosion killed a girl and injured her brother.

Security Forces, Police Forces and PMF

● Destroyed 2 tunnels and found and cleared 23 IEDs in Alhadhr sub-district and Aljazeera desert west of Ninewa province.

23 June 2018

ISIS

● Shelled out Tal Dhahab village of Hawiga district located 55 km south of Kirkuk province, which injured a civilian and caused material damages.

An Armed Group

● Unknown gunmen kidnapped a civilian near Cham Rukhana village of Daquq district located 40 kilometers south of Kirkuk province.

Military Intelligence Forces

• Found an IED factory in Jahish area in the south of Mosul district in Ninewa province, the factory contained different types of IEDs and tools for creating IEDs.

24 June 2018

Security Forces

● Found and cleared remnants of war in Ban Laylan area located 35 kilometers southeast of Kirkuk province.

Joint Forces

● Found and cleared 2 IEDs in Siha village in Salah al-Din province.

An Armed Group

● Six mortar shells strike launched near Muhammad Haidar checkpoint of PMF in the outskirts of Alsa'dya sub-district in Diyala province.