28 Nov 2019

Iraq: iMMAP - IHF Humanitarian Access Response - Weekly Explosive Incidents Flash News (21 - 27 November 2019)

Ninewa Governorate

An Armed Group 22 Nov 2019
Exploded and IED on a truck for civilians and injured 2 of them near the entrance of the Hamam Alil subdistrict.

Military Intelligence Forces 22 Nov 2019
Stormed a tunnel in Mosul city. The tunnel contained 5 explosive belts, 58 wired mobile phones type Nokia, 48 explosion rulers, 23 adhesive IEDs, 20 BKC’ bullet belts, 15 IED’ motherboards, 13 IEDs, 13 detonators, 5 hand grenades, 5 Kalashnikov machineguns 4 TNT bags, 3 rolls of explosion wire, 3 gas masks, and 2 silenced guns.

Kirkuk Governorate

ISIS 21 Nov 2019
Attacked a Federal Police Forces’ checkpoint within Rashad subdistrict, in which two members of them killed and injured another one.

An Armed group 22 Nov 2019
Exploded an IED on a civilian’ wheel in Dukshman village in the Taza Khurmatu subdistrict, the explosion injured the driver.

Iraqi Air Forces 25 Nov 2019
Bombarded an ISIS hideout and 6 of them in Khurdat village in Riyadh subdistrict.

Federal Police Forces 25 Nov 2019
Found IEDs and explosive materials during a search operation in the east bank of the Tigris river to the Fatha bridge.

Intelligence Forces joint with the Coalition Forces 25 Nov 2019
Destroyed three shelters and killed 5 ISIS members and injured another one during a joint operation in Hawiga district. The shelters containedan explosive belt, IEDs, hand grenades and Kalashnikov machineguns.

Salah Al-Din Governorate

ISIS 22 Nov 2019
Clashed with Saraya Al-Salam Forces in Jazeera Al-Samarra / Al-Zora, in which a member os Saraya Al-Salam killed and three others injured during the clash.

Security Forces 23 Nov 2019
Conducted a search operation in an area west of Tilul Al-Baj. The operation resulted in the destroying of 3 tunnels. One of them contained seven rooms, two gas bottles, six guns’ magazines, and they also cleared 11 IEDs and two hideouts. In another situation, they found an ammunition stack in the Gasr valley area; the hideout contained ten explosion rulers, two attack grenades, four remote control detonator devices, 30 explosion rosaries, 50 electric detonators, and 11 Austrian cannon shells.

Military Intelligence Forces 24 Nov 2019
They were able to find ISIS hideouts of missiles, mortar shells, different projectiles, and IEDs during a search operation in the Jazeerat Baiji and Sinaia.

