Iraq: iMMAP - IHF Humanitarian Access Response - Weekly Explosive Incidents Flash News (14 - 20 November 2019)
Ninewa Governorate
An Armed Group 18 Nov 2019
Shot and killed the Mukhtar of Ahlila village, they killed him on the left side of Mosul city.
Popular Mobilization Forces 19 Nov 2019
Were able to destroy 3 ISIS operating bases during an operation south of Hatra district, they also took over a motorcycle, weapons, and logistic materials.
Iraqi Air Forces 19 Nov 2019
Bombarded an ISIS tunnel and killed six members of them inside the tunnel in Badush mountains.
Civil Defense 19 Nov 2019
Found six corpses of ISIS members in Mosul Al-Qadima area, the bodies were the remnants of the war.
Turkish Air Forces 20 Nov 2019
Bombarded Khanasur compound in Sinjar district, the bombardment injured 45- persons.
Kirkuk Governorate
Federal Police Forces 14 Nov 2019
Conducted a search operation in Al-Raml village, the operation resulted in the finding 7 ISIS hideouts and four locally made IEDs.
Federal Police Forces 14 Nov 2019
They were able to find an ammunition stack in Riyadh subdistrict in the Hawiga district. The stack contained an explosive belt, a mortar shells caliber 60mm, another one 80mm, a gallon, timer, and wires.
Uncategorized Armed Group 16 Nov 2019
Exploded an IED in Al-Askari neighborhood in Kirkuk city without any casualties.
Federal Police Forces 16 Nov 2019
They were able to find and clear a tunnel contained 14 IEDs, six mortar shells caliber 82mm, and an 82mm mortar barrel during a search and inspection operation on the village of Tamayma in Hawiga district.
Intelligence Forces 16 Nov 2019
They killed 2 ISIS leaders and destroyed their hideout during an operation in an agricultural village in Riyadh subdistrict. They also took over the content in the hideout.
Security Forces 17 Nov 2019
Carried out a search operation in the villagers of Raml, Karakhan, Qara Tappa, Idris Hayasm Jiragh, Idris Khabaz, and Idris Khaz’al, the operation resulted in cleared and destroyed of 11 different IEDs, an IED in the shape of gallon filled with C4 and seven hideouts long 60m belonged to ISIS.
An Armed Group 17 Nov 2019
Exploded an IED in front of a policeman house in Al-Nasr neighborhood east of Kirkuk caused no casualties.
Salah Al-Din Governorate
Popular Mobilization Forces and Security Forces 18 Nov 2019
They were able to find missiles and projectiles stack during an operation west of the Sukariyat area.
Popular Mobilization Forces 18 Nov 2019
Conducted a search operation in the Mutaibija area and the areas surrounded to it, the operation resulted in the clearing of several IEDs and destroyed ISIS operating bases.
Security Forces 19 Nov 2019
Stormed a booby-trapped house west of Tikrit, in which a Lieutenant Colonel of the security forces killed during the explosion of the house.
Diyala Governorate
- Joint Security Forces and Iraqi Air Forces 14 Nov 2019
Carried out a search operation in Qizlaq hills within the Hamrin basin northeast of Ba’qubah district, the operation resulted in the killing of 5 terrorists and destroying six hideouts and motorcycles.
Baghdad Governorate
An Armed Group 15 Nov 2019
Exploded two sound bombs in Tahrir and Khalani squares in Baghdad city.
An Armed Group 15 Nov 2019
Exploded and adhesive IED with a wheel near Khalani Square in Baghdad city, the explosion killed a demonstrator and injured 5 others. The Armed Group also detonated a sound bomb near the square.
An Armed Group 15 Nov 2019
Exploded a sound bomb near Tayaran Square in Baghdad city, the explosion caused no casualties.
An Armed Group 16 Nov 2019
Exploded an IED under a wheel near Tahrir Square in Baghdad city, the explosion killed a civilian and injured 16 others.
An Armed group 17 Nov 2019
Launched two missiles on the outskirts of the Green Zone in Baghdad city, worth mentioning that a missile falls in the Tigris river and another one falls near a stadium opposite to the Green Zone without any casualties.
An Armed group 17 Nov 2019
Launched a missile next to the Amal collage near Al-Mu’alaq bridge and the British Arabic channel.
An Armed Group 16 Nov 2019
Exploded and IED near a house of a government employee in Baghdad Al-Jadedah neighborhood in Baghdad city without any casualties. Worth mentioning that the IED was in the shape of a bag contained explosive materials.
Anbar Governorate
Military Intelligence Forces 16 Nov 2019
Were able to clear an explosive belt and a hand grenade during an operation in Baghdadi subdistrict in Heet district, worth mentioning that terrorists were planning to target a mosque in Baghdadi subdistrict.
Military Forces 18 Nov 2019
Conducted a search operation in the Al-Baghdadi subdistrict, the forces were able to find ISIS explosive belts inside an abandoned house.
Military Intelligence Forces 18 Nov 2019
Based on intelligence information, they held an operation in the governorate and cleared an IED stack contained tens of the different IEDs.
Security Forces 18 Nov 2019
Carried out a search operation in Dhira’ Dijla river bank, Tawi Al-Ula, and Albu Khamis areas, the operation resulted in the clearing of 87 ISIS IEDs. In the Al-Hafriya area, they were able to clear MK19 bullets, a mortar shell, and they also cleared 8 IEDs and a Cornet missile in the Albu-Khamis area. In the Musalaha area in Karma district, they were able to clear 21 locally made IEDs, Jahannamy missiles, an IED in the shape of a bottle of gas, and an IED in the shape of Oxygen bottle.