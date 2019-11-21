Iraq: iMMAP - IHF Humanitarian Access Response - Weekly Explosive Incidents Flash News (14 - 20 November 2019)

Ninewa Governorate

Civil Defense 19 Nov 2019 Found six corpses of ISIS members in Mosul Al-Qadima area, the bodies were the remnants of the war.

Iraqi Air Forces 19 Nov 2019 Bombarded an ISIS tunnel and killed six members of them inside the tunnel in Badush mountains.

Popular Mobilization Forces 19 Nov 2019 Were able to destroy 3 ISIS operating bases during an operation south of Hatra district, they also took over a motorcycle, weapons, and logistic materials.

An Armed Group 18 Nov 2019 Shot and killed the Mukhtar of Ahlila village, they killed him on the left side of Mosul city.

Kirkuk Governorate

Federal Police Forces 14 Nov 2019

Conducted a search operation in Al-Raml village, the operation resulted in the finding 7 ISIS hideouts and four locally made IEDs.

Federal Police Forces 14 Nov 2019

They were able to find an ammunition stack in Riyadh subdistrict in the Hawiga district. The stack contained an explosive belt, a mortar shells caliber 60mm, another one 80mm, a gallon, timer, and wires.

Uncategorized Armed Group 16 Nov 2019

Exploded an IED in Al-Askari neighborhood in Kirkuk city without any casualties.

Federal Police Forces 16 Nov 2019

They were able to find and clear a tunnel contained 14 IEDs, six mortar shells caliber 82mm, and an 82mm mortar barrel during a search and inspection operation on the village of Tamayma in Hawiga district.

Intelligence Forces 16 Nov 2019

They killed 2 ISIS leaders and destroyed their hideout during an operation in an agricultural village in Riyadh subdistrict. They also took over the content in the hideout.

Security Forces 17 Nov 2019

Carried out a search operation in the villagers of Raml, Karakhan, Qara Tappa, Idris Hayasm Jiragh, Idris Khabaz, and Idris Khaz’al, the operation resulted in cleared and destroyed of 11 different IEDs, an IED in the shape of gallon filled with C4 and seven hideouts long 60m belonged to ISIS.