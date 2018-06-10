10 Jun 2018

Iraq: iMMAP-IHF Humanitarian Access Response: Weekly Explosive Incidents Flash News (03-09 June 2018)

03 June 2018

An Armed Group

● An IED exploded on the SWAT patrol in Mukhesa village in the outskirts of Abu Saida sub-district northeast of Baquba city in Diyala province, which killed a member of SWAT.

Federal Police Forces

● Clashed with members of ISIS in the valleys of Qara mountain of Shirqat district in Salah Al-Din province, also they released 2 kidnapped people.

Security Forces

● Found and cleared 2 IEDs, a tunnel and a hideout in an area between Bararat checkpoint, Salby area and Hadr intersection. Also found and cleared 21 mortar shells round 120mm, 4 SPG9 missiles and 7 locally made IEDs belonged to ISIS in a search operation near Shaikh Ibrahim village in Ninewa province .

04 June 2018

ISIS

  • Four members of Saraya Al-Salam got killed during a clash with ISIS in Al-Samarra Island in Salah Al-Din province.

An Armed Group

● An IED exploded near the north terminal of Mosul city in Ninewa province, which injured 5 civilians.

Security Forces

● Found and cleared 51 locally made IEDs in Al-Salam intersection towards Falahat train station, 12 IEDs in the shape of gallons contained C4 material, an Austrian rocket, 22 explosive rulers, 300 different mortars fillers, 250 different mortar detonators, and TNT paste in olympic stadium and 6 different IEDs in a search operation in Albu Thayab, Altaliha, Alryan mosque areas in Anbar province.

05 June 2018

Security Forces

● Managed to kill a suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt in the First Tash district south of Ramadi district in Anbar province.

Federal Police Forces with PMF

● Found and cleared 3 IEDs in the village of Safira in Kirkuk province.

06 June 2018

Security Forces

● Found and cleared an IED, ruler and small battery in an orchard of Abu Saida sub-district in Diyala province, worth noting that it’s the first time that the terrorists create and use such an IED.

Police Forces

● Clashed with ISIS with small weapons in Bastana village of Hawiga district southwest of Kirkuk province, which killed a member of ISIS and destroyed 3 tunnels, they also found and cleared 11 IEDs belonged to them.

