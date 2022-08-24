Iraq: IDP MPCA Post-Distribution Monitoring Assessment Findings Report: Batch 2 (Cycle 1 2022) August 2022

Introduction

Iraq has experienced protracted displacement and instability for decades due to domestic and regional conflict. As of June 2022, Iraq hosts approximately 1.2 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).1 Cash assistance programmes provided by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), including Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance (MPCA), explicitly aim to support the most vulnerable households in Iraq. UNHCR's cycles 1 of MPCA to IDPs in 2022 targeted out-ofcamp IDP households where beneficiaries were entitled to receive overall payments ranging between 960,000-1,440,000 Iraqi dinars (IQD) depending on their level of vulnerability.

Two additional cycles of MPCA are also planned for 2022 and will be monitored in due time. To inform UNHCR’s efforts to improve the quality of its service delivery and ensure accountability to Persons of Concern (PoC), IMPACT Initiatives conducted a Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM) assessment for cycles 1 of 2022 of MPCA targeting IDPs. The primary objectives of this assessment were to improve understanding of the primary needs facing beneficiary households, outline their current socio-economic situation and highlight any non-compliance issues during the cash-out process. Hence, these findings will enable UNHCR to evaluate the implementation and impact of its assistance.