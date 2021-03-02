Iraq: IDP Camp Directory - Comparative Dashboard & Camp Profiles Round XIV, August - September 2020

Background

Following the liberation of the areas previously controlled by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in 2017, the rate of returns of internally displaced persons’ (IDPs) to their area of origin (AoO) has remained relatively low since 2018.1 In 2019, the Iraqi government initiated a plan to close IDP camps in order to facilitate returns.

In 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic, camp closures were put on hold. In October 2020, the government resumed the camp closures with speed. By the end of 2020, 11 camps were closed and four were reclassified as informal sites across federal Iraq, leaving 28 camps remaining open.

As of August 2020, nearly 1.3 million IDPs remained in protracted displacement throughout the country. This included almost 262,000 individuals who reside in 43 IDP formal camps, or 67 camps when including sub-camps in composite camp areas.

As camps close and the context in Iraq transitions from emergency response to stabilisation and development, the Iraq Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster strategy aims to support safe camp consolidations and closures, and to ensure minimum CCCM standards are being met across ageing camps. The REACH Intentions Survey conducted in August and September 2020 revealed that 14% of in-camp IDPs anticipated to return to their AoO within the 12 months following data collection.

The Iraq CCCM Cluster and REACH conduct IDP Camp Profiling assessments in order to inform the humanitarian response for IDPs living in camps. The information obtained will be used to monitor camp conditions and highlight priority needs and service gaps faced by households (HHs), as well as multi-sectoral differences in formal IDP camps across Iraq. This information will be used to address IDPs’ needs, as well as to inform prioritisation of camps for consolidation or closure, if necessary.

The profiles in this directory reflect the XIV round of household surveys, conducted between 16 August and 10 September 2020, six months after the previous round of camp profiling conducted between 12 February and 16 March 2020. Data collection was conducted in 40 formal IDP camps (Table 1), and covered camps with more than 100 IDP households. Of the 40 camps that were covered, 29 camps remained open at the end of 2020.