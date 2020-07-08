Iraq: IDP Camp Directory - Comparative Dashboard & Camp Profiles Round XIII, February-March 2020

Background

Following the high number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Iraq that returned to their area of origin (AoO) over 2016-2017, the rate of return has slowed and has remained low since 2018. In 2019, the Iraqi government initiated a plan to close IDP camps in order to facilitate returns. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic reached Iraq, which could have unpredictable effects on displacement.

As of February 2020, 1.4 million IDPs remained in protracted displacement throughout the country. This includes almost 55,730 individuals who reside in 43 IDP formal camps, or 67 camps when including sub-camps in composite camp areas. As the context in Iraq transitions from emergency response to stabilisation and development, the Iraq Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster strategy has also shifted to consider and support safe camp consolidations and closures in order to adapt to the shifting trend of IDP returns and to ensure minimum CCCM standards are being met across ageing camps.

The REACH Intentions assessment conducted in February and March 2020 revealed that two per cent of in-camp IDPs anticipated to return to their area of origin within the 12 months following data collection. To inform a more effective humanitarian response for IDPs living in formal camps, the Iraq CCCM Cluster and REACH conduct bi-annual IDP Camp Profiling assessments.

Information from this profile will be used to monitor camp conditions and highlight priority needs and service gaps faced by households in all accessible IDP camps across Iraq, as well as multi-sectoral differences across camps, in order to address needs, and to inform prioritisation of camps for consolidation or closure where necessary.

The profiles in this directory reflect the 13th round of household surveys, conducted between 12 February and 16 March 2020, six months after the previous round of camp profiling conducted between 18 June and 1 August 2019. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, REACH could only access 23 IDP camps before putting data collection on hold. More information on inclusion criteria is given in the methodology section of this report.