Iraq: Humanitarian Snapshot - September 2022

Iraq 2022 IDPs and Returnees living in critical shelter conditions

Vulnerable population groups living in critical shelter are at elevat-ed risk accessing essential services such as health care, WASH, adequate food supplies and above all face multiple protection issues. The unsafe shelter conditions impact not only the safety of the population but also their dignity and ability to rely on oneself.

DTM¹ as of June 2022 Identified,969,788 returnees in 8 governor-ates, 38 districts, and 2,191 locations in Iraq. A total of 10,074 new returnees were recorded between April and June 2022. This is higher than the number of new returnees recorded in the Janu-ary-March 2022 period (7,482), which is a higher number com-pared to the previous DTM due to the ability of DTM data collec-tion team to access Ninewa. On the other hand, a total of 1,177,234 IDPs (202,206 households) were identified, dispersed across 18 governorates, 105 districts, and 2,792 locations. This represents an overall net decrease of 7,584 IDP individuals since the January-March 2022 period. The improvements in living conditions at areas of return, and the lack of jobs in areas of improvement is credited for this reduction.

The latest published shelter cluster figures highlight the highest numbers of critical shelter remains in Duhok, Ninawa, Al-Anbar and Salah Al-Din, followed by Kirkuk and Baghdad. For returnees, the critical shelter issue is highest in Ninawa, Salah-Al din, and Al-An-bar, followed by Diyala, Baghdad and Kirkuk. At governorate level,

Anbar hosts the highest number of IDPs living in shelters in critical condition (22,068), a significant number of IDPs also reside in critical shelters in Dahuk with 20,184, as well as Ninewa with 18,072, and Salah al-Din with 16,110. As per districts, the highest number of IDPs living in shelters in critical condition are Sumel (16,896) in Dohuk, Falluja district (16,854) in Anbar governorate, along with Kirkuk district (11,382) in Kirkuk governorate and Mosul district (7,308) in Ninewa governorate.