26 Nov 2019

Iraq: Humanitarian Snapshot (October 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 11 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.2 MB)

OVERVIEW: Winterization

The Shelter and Non-Food Items (SNFI) Cluster has identified 84,000 IDP families to receive winter assistance support (60,000 in camps and 24,000 in out-of-camp locations). Humanitarian partners are providing essential winter kits including kerosene heaters, kerosene jerry cans, thermal blankets, carpets and mats (in-kind or with cash), as well as children’s winter clothing, sealing-off kits for people living in critical shelter, and tent replacements. Cash makes up 95 per cent of the response for out-of-camp IDPs. Government authorities are also providing fuel, clothing and tents.

More than 20,000 displaced families have been reached since the beginning of this year’s winter response, including more than 5,700 children.

Response gaps remain in camps in Ninewa, Al-Anbar, Baghdad, Diyala and Kerbala. Additionally, recent mass departures of IDPs mostly from camps in Ninewa has increased the number of out-of-camp IDPs by several thousand, including families of whose whereabouts have become unknown, presumed to be secondarily displaced after leaving camps and failing to return to their areas of origin. Erbil, Duhok and Kirkuk governorates are well covered with winter support, but 6,600 households are yet to be reached in Diyala, Ninewa and Salah Al-Din.

Tent replacement and kerosene provision are critical outstanding needs, with 15,440 tents requiring urgent upgrades. Equally, government pledges to provide IDPs with kerosene have only partially taken place. IDPs urgently need kerosene for cooking and heating, particularly as weather becomes increasingly cold.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.