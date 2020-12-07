Iraq: Humanitarian Snapshot (November 2020)

Camp Closures and Vulnerability Profile

Camps hosting 251,000 of Iraq’s internally displaced persons (IDPs) continued to close during November 2020, as mandated by the Government of Iraq (GOI).

As of 30 November, 32,000 people had been affected by camp closures first initiated on 14 October: 12 camps and two informal sites had closed; one camp (Al-Karama, in Salah al-Din) was in the process of closing; and three formal camps—AAF (Anbar), Al-Salamiyah (Ninewa), and Jad’ah 5 (Ninewa)—remained open. An additional 25 IDP camps under the administration of the Kurdistan Regional Government remain open; conflicting indications regarding the future of the camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq have been made by various government authorities, however, the camps are expected to remain open during the immediate future.

Many departing IDPs indicated to protection partners that they cannot return to areas of origin and do not have other options for safe, voluntary, and dignified resettlement. There are significant concerns regarding the welfare and risks faced by many households departing camps, including those who face acute vulnerability in return areas.