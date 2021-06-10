Iraq: Humanitarian Snapshot (May 2021)

Key findings from the intentions survey for KRI IDP camps

There are currently 29 formal camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Iraq. Four camps (AAF, Ja'dah, and Latifya 1&2) are in federal Iraq; the remaining 25 are in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), or under the administrative control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Between October 2020 and January 2021, at least 16 camps and sites in federal Iraq were closed at the initiative of the Government of Iraq (GoI), and the GoI has signalled its intention to close the remaining four camps. The 25 KRI camps host approximately 180,000 people; in April 2021, the KRG reiterated that these camps will remain open in a safe, voluntary and dignified manner.

Nevertheless, camps in KRI have sense some significant population movement over the last year. Between June 2020 and January 2021, approximately 42,000 people left camps in the KRI (primarily Duhok) and returned to Sinjar. Partners tracking the movements attributed the returns to an improved security situation in the areas of origin (AoO); encouragement from Mukhtars, local NGOs and other returnees; and COVID-19 movement restrictions which made it difficult to visit family members in Sinjar. Of this group, an estimated 160 families (900 people) have since returned to Duhok and sought re-admission to camps, reportedly due to the lack of livelihood opportunities and basic services in Sinjar.

Given the likelihood that the KRI camps will remain open for the foreseeable future, humanitarian actors need to plan the parameters of the response for 2021 and beyond. To aid planning, the CCCM Cluster and implementing partners carried out an intention survey at the end of April 2021 in 15 priority camps in, or administered by, Duhok, Erbil, and Sulaymaniyah Governorates; its results were circulated in May 2021. Eighty-seven per cent of respondents originally came from Sinjar (62 per cent) and Al Ba'aj (25 per cent). The remainder identified their districts of origin as Balad, Makhmour, or Al-Mosul.