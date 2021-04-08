Iraq: Humanitarian Snapshot (March 2021)

HRP 2020 Response Gap Analysis

In March 2021, the Iraq Inter-Cluster Coordination Group completed an analysis of the 2020 humanitarian response, which summarized gaps in the response and identified associated challenges in implementing humanitarian activities in line with the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). The summary is based on inputs by eight clusters and two sub-clusters.

In the 2020 HRP, partners set out to cover the critical needs of 1.8 million people living in 63 out of Iraq’s 101 districts. Despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, humanitarian partners reached 1.4 million people (81 per cent of the target), with 95 per cent of funding requirements having been met. However, the response gaps were found to be more pronounced for certain population groups and locations. While partners managed to reach all IDPs living in camps, the response gap was particularly high among out-of-camp IDPs in acute need (291,000 people out of 429,000 people targeted were reached, or 68 per cent) and returnees in acute need (878,000 people out of the 1.2 million people targeted were reached, or 74 per cent).

All clusters experienced some gaps in their response; at a district level, the highest response gaps were most frequently reported by the Health, Food Security, Protection (including HLP, Mine Action, GBV and Child Protection), Shelter/NFI and WASH Clusters.

Gaps by activity

Gaps were attributed to five broad categories: lack of funding, lack of access, lack of partner presence, reprioritization of beneficiaries, or challenges related to COVID-19. Some gaps may also be attributable to challenges in reporting and adjusting the modality of response.

The highest response gaps for out-of-camp IDPs were observed in Erbil district, followed by Sumail district in Duhok and Al-Sulaymaniyah district. As there are no persistent access or administrative problems present in the governorates in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, further review was recommended by the gap analysis report into the reasons behind this lack of humanitarian services. For returnees, the highest response gaps were observed in Telafar, followed by Al Hawiga in Kirkuk and Tilkaef in Ninewa. In some districts, the response gaps were primarily within one or two clusters, while in others nearly all clusters observed significant gaps. With some exceptions, most of the gaps in the response to out-of-camp IDPs were attributed to lack of partners, while the primary reason for the gap in the returnee response was reported to be COVID-19 restrictions. Overall, access issues were the least reported set of challenges.