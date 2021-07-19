Iraq: Humanitarian Snapshot (June 2021)

Monitoring of situational needs

In June 2020, the Iraq Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG) published a Situation and Needs Monitoring Report, evaluating the implementation of the humanitarian response in Iraq between January - May 2021, and taking stock of the changing operational context in Iraq during this period. Its analysis summarizes key trends and changes in the humanitarian situation and evolution of needs based on available data provided by the clusters.

During the reporting period, Iraq witnessed no major shocks which significantly impacted the scale or scope of humanitarian needs in the country. However, the compounding effects of camp closures and the impact of COVID-19 are now better understood.

The humanitarian situation in camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) remains largely as assessed in the 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), with services required to support approximately 185,000 people. While government-led camp closures carried out between October 2020 and January 2021 significantly reduced the need for in-camp services in federal Iraq—where all but two IDP camps were closed or consolidated—the population in the 25 camps under the administration of the Kurdistan Regional Government has remained relatively stable. Against a net reduction of 5,000 IDPs leaving camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) during the first five months of the year, approximately 1,700 people have sought readmission to camps in KRI, due to concerns about security, lack of housing and basic services, and livelihood opportunities in areas of origin.