Iraq: Humanitarian Snapshot (June 2020)

GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE DURING COVID-19

COVID-19 has exacerbated an already dire situation for many Iraqi women, boys and girls. The threat of gender-based violence (GBV), already present in many homes, has increased significantly as circumstances contribute to increased opportunities for violence.

In assessing the situation for GBV survivors, the GBV Sub-Cluster and the Health Cluster have conducted assessments to identify patterns of abuse and identify how health service providers (HSP) are responding to GBV survivors under government-imposed movement restrictions.

The GBV Sub-Cluster’s assessment on the impact of COVID-19 on GBV found that 65 per cent of service providers reported an increase or worsending in cases of GBV presenting, with 94 per cent of incidents allegedly perpetrated by a household member.

Nearly two thirds of service providers said livelihoods and cash assistance were the least available services for GBV survivors, followed by legal assistance (53 per cent) and safe shelter (43 per cent). Loss of income, harmful social norms or traditional practices, lack of health services (including reproductive health), and lack of safe shelter for GBV survivors were among the top reported GBV risks.

The Health Cluster’s assessment of HSPs’ response to GBV during the COVID-19 emergency found that despite the increase in GBV, 60 per cent of HSPs did not report a commensurate increase in survivors seeking medical assistance. At the same time, 79 per cent of HSPs reported changes in modality for service delivery, including remote service and reduced hours. Those HSPs who reported an increase in consultations with GBV survivors identified domestic violence as the highest threat, more than three times more prevalent than abuse by a stranger. Nearly a third of health facilities do not have staff trained to respond to GBV, including case management. Nevertheless, more than 80 per cent were able to provide psychosocial support and referrals to specialist GBV services.