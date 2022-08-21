Iraq: Humanitarian Snapshot - July 2022

Iraq 2022 Missing Documentation

Missing civil documentation impedes people’s ability to access basic services such as education, healthcare, and social security benefits and can lead to restricted freedom of movement, increased risk of arrest and detention, exclusion from restitution and/or reconstruction programmes, and inability to participate in the public affairs of the country.

Missing or lack of civil documentation is considered one of the main protection issues in Iraq. The 2021 Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (MCNA) estimated that one million IDPs and returnees and more than 450,000 children are missing at least one key identity of civil documents. Findings revealed that Ninewa governorate hosts the largest number of individuals (in-camp IDPs, out-of-camp IDPs and returnees) missing two or more key documents (268,040), followed by Anbar (76,655), and Erbil (43,251) governorates.

The Iraq 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) have prioritized the lack of civil documentation in the General Protection and Child Protection interventions through the provision of legal assistance and counselling to ensure proof of legal identity, promote freedom of movement and facilitate access to basic services. To date, around 49,000 (46%) out of the 107,000 people targeted in the HRP, under missing documentation activities, have been reached and received civil documentations. 76% of the total reached are in Dohuk and Ninewa governorates; and 49% are children and 29% are women.

The Unified Identification system is being rolled out in all governorates across Iraq, except for six districts/sub-districts in Ninewa (Ziligan, Al-Sheikhan, Sinjar, Al-Qhtaniyah, Al-Shimal and Al-Baaj).

Several joint mobile missions by the Ministry of Interior and Civil Affairs Directorates have been conducted and continue to Duhok, Anbar, Ninewa and Erbil governorates to register and facilitate the process of obtaining civil documentation.

Despite significant efforts, needs of support are still high. Promoting access to civil documentation is of crucial importance, particularly for complex cases, and a priority for protection organizations in Iraq. As such, efforts will continue to build the capacity of relevant public institutions and to advocate for removal of barriers to documentation, especially for complex cases with no identify proof or perceived affiliations with extremist groups. Protection partners will continue prioritizing the provision of legal assistance to IDPs and IDP returnees, and especially vulnerable host community members to enable their access to identity and civil documentation necessary for the exercise of fundamental rights.