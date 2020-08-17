Iraq: Humanitarian Snapshot (July 2020)

ARRIVALS IN SINJAR AND AL-BAAJ

During July, 9,259 displaced Iraqis arrived in western Ninewa in a continuation of the daily movements witnessed in June, settling in the districts of Sinjar (8,338 people) and Al-Baaj (921). This brought the total number of arrivals since data collection commenced on 8 June to 14,372 individuals, according to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix.

Those returning to the area were displaced during the 2014 attacks by ISIL on the civilian population and during the subsequent military operations to defeat ISIL. The area witnessed extreme acts of violence and destruction of housing and infrastructure. While most of those returning in July were able to successfully return to their areas of origin, about one third (3,186 individuals) were unable to reach their locations of origin and were recorded as newly displaced on arrival in Sinjar, largely due to damaged or destroyed housing and complete destruction of facilities and infrastructure in areas that had previously witnessed no returns or rehabilitation.

Some of those who remain displaced began residing in vacant houses, which caused inter-communal tensions.

There were also concerns that armed groups in the area were attempting to forcibly recruit children.

Responding to the arrivals’ urgent needs, humanitarian partners supplied water trucking and tanks, food, education, essential non-food items including PPE and hygiene kits to prevent COVID-19 transmission, and mobile medical care including maternal health clinics. Partners intend to rehabilitate boreholes and schools, and assist the returnees and IDPs with housing, land and property support, to meet their acute needs. The area also needs extensive clearance of explosive ordnance.