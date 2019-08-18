Iraq: Humanitarian Snapshot (July 2019)

OVERVIEW

In 2019, the closure and consolidation of IDP camps continued, as IDP populations continued to return home (although at a slower pace than in years past). However, the figures are not straightforward; in some cases, sub-camps within a larger overall site were closed, but the families who chose to remain were consolidated into existing, neighboring sites. Alternatively, some existing camps were not officially closed, but converted into informal settlements, as the government chose to withdraw support and services—and asked humanitarian partners to do the same. The next camp scheduled for closure (as agreed by humanitarian partners and relevant authorities) is Surdesh camp in Sulaymaniyah governorate, which is predicted to shutter by the end of summer 2019.

Eleven camps—in Anbar, Baghdad, Kirkuk and Salah al-Din governorates—have closed completely. Five camps—in Anbar, Erbil and Salah al-Din governorates—were closed, and their populations were consolidated into neighboring camps. A further 11 camps—10 within the communities in and around Bzbz, in Anbar, and the remaining camp in Missan governorate—have been converted into informal settlements. The conversion of camps into informal settlements is not an ideal outcome, as it may technically results in families who remain in displacement, but are now without the regular provision of humanitarian assistance.

There are political considerations which may affect camp closures and consolidations in the coming months. Reportedly, some provincial governors are becoming less willing to host IDP populations comprised of Iraqi citizens who were not originally residents of the governorate where the camps are based, and are making arrangements for the transfer of these IDPs to their home governorates. UN agencies and NGO partners continue to engage in principled dialogue with government counterparts on outcomes which humanitarians can and cannot support.