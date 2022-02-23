Iraq: Humanitarian Snapshot - January 2022

SITUATION UPDATE

In recent months, the United Nations and humanitarian partners have carried out discussions with key stakeholders to address funding shortfalls that were leading to gaps in services in several camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs). As of December 2021, funding shortages and associated service shortfalls were predicted by the Food Security Cluster, the Health Cluster, the WASH Cluster and the Child Protection Sub-Cluster. Robust advocacy undertaken in the interim by the humanitarian community in Iraq has since secured anticipated financing to bridge the immediate service gaps.

Nevertheless, challenges remain for medium-to-long term scenario planning.

Funding for WASH services has been extended in 17 of 26 camps for between three and six months. The WASH cluster is seeking financing to keep critical lifesaving services (water provision, desludging and waste management only) continuing in camps until at least June 2022. Of particular concern is Chamishku Camp in Duhok, where WASH services are now being run by the community on a voluntary basis, while discussions are ongoing to find a new service provider.

Funding has now been secured for critical health services in most camps at least until June 2022, and potential for support in some camps through the end of 2022. However, there remains a significant shortfall for health services in Hasansham U3 IDP camp in East Mosul.

Discussions between food security partner and donors are ongoing, but no new funding has been confirmed. Without additional resources, the food pipeline in all remaining 26 IDP camps could break as soon as March 2022.

Additional funding for child protection services has been secured for three camps (Kabarto 1 and 2, and Chamisku) for several months. However, funding gaps remain critical in 13 camps, requiring financing to bridge services until June 2022.

In parallel to clusters who had previously reported gaps, the Education cluster has secured funding for all camps until the end of the year 2022, ensuring sufficient resources for their planned programming for in-camp IDPs. For the remaining clusters, no significant changes have been reported since December 2021, and no imminent gaps have been identified.

The 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for Iraq identified 2.5 million people in need, of whom 961,000 people have acute humanitarian needs. The 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan will seek USS400 million to provide life-saving and life-sustaining humanitarian assistance to 991,000 people, including all 180,000 in-camp IDPs, 234,000 out-of-camp IDPs and 577,000 returnees. Vulnerable Iraqis living in displacement face significant challenges to finding durable solutions, while many of those who have returned continue to Struggle with limited access to services and livelihoods, amid high levels of social, political and security tensions in areas of return. Key barriers to ending