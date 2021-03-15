Iraq: Humanitarian Snapshot (February 2020)

Lack of Civil Documention Presents Challenges for IDPs and Returnees

In February 2021, the National Protection Cluster (NPC) released the findings from the first round of data collection of the Protection Monitoring System (PMS), which took place between December 2020-January 2021. Protection monitoring was carried out through structured interviews with over 2700 key informants at the community level across 18 governorates and 75 districts, and included IDPs, returnees and host communities (where relevant). Data was collected across nine protection categories and thematic categories; findings were supplemented by complementary data from the ongoing follow-up surveys being carried out by the NPC and Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster (CCCM) of those impacted by the recent closure of IDP camps in federal Iraq.

Among the categories surveyed was the ease of obtaining or renewing civil documentation, a fundamental starting point for many IDPs and returnees hoping to rebuild their lives after prolonged displacement. Without relevant civil documentation such as birth certificates, ID cards, and marriage certificates1 , IDPs and returnees may be unable to access basic services such as education and health care, and may be excluded from restitution and/or reconstruction programmes.

According to the PMS, 49 per cent of those interviewed report that they or people they know face challenges related to obtaining or renewing civil documentation. Issues related to civil documentation are most prevalent in Anbar, Ninewa and Salah Al-Din, and the highest number of problems are reported in camps. Both out-of-camp locations and return areas also indicate problems with accessing civil documentation, but at lower incidences. Both men and women are impacted.

Challenges in obtaining or renewing civil documentation are multi-faceted, attributed to the multiplicity of actors involved, complex legal and administrative procedures, and the relative functionality of courts and civil affairs offices, all of which have been impacted by COVID-19. Thirteen percent of those surveyed reported that the level of access to Civil Affairs Directorates in their location is bad or very bad, with the worst access reported in Sulaymaniyah, Ninewa and Anbar governorates. The lack of access is most acute for IDPs in camps, but is reported at similar levels in both out-of-camp displacement locations and return areas, and is attributed in part to physical distance and the cost of transportation.