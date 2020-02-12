12 Feb 2020

Iraq: Humanitarian Snapshot (December 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 23 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (12.71 MB)

OVERVIEW: Impact of Demonstrations on Humanitarian Operations:

During 2019, Iraq’s humanitarian community was called upon to address a number of varied emergencies.

The early months of the year brought heavier-than-normal seasonal rainfalls and flooding, which caused severe damage to infrastructure throughout northern Iraq. In April, humanitarian actors collaborated on a draft operational plan to address a predicted influx of tens of thousands of Iraqis currently in the Al-Hol displacement camp in Syria, to ensure their humanitarian needs would be met, as appropriate, upon return to Iraq.

Addressing the impact of unexpected consolidations and closures of IDP camps—initiated at the behest of the Ninewa authorites—was a major focus of humanitarian partners in Iraq in late summer and early autumn. As several thousand families moved en masse to other governorates, UN agencies and NGOs collaborated to ensure that returns and transfers were safe, informed and dignified to the extent possible.

During October and November, humanitarian partners worked to respond to a mass inflow of refugees from northeast Syria who were fleeing the Turkish military operation along the Turkey/Syria border. More than 15,000 people arrived at the border crossing with Duhok governorate in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and relevant sectors scaled up services in reception centers and camps to serve their needs.

In parallel, mass political protests—which originated in Baghdad in October and continued throughout the last quarter of the year—impacted humanitarian operations throughout the country. Intermittent curfews were imposed in Baghdad and southern governorates, resulting in missions being delayed or cancelled. All coordination with federal ministries was temporarily suspended, and periodic internet outages imposed by the government throughout much of the country resulted in delays in the issuance of access letters for humanitarian organizations, leading to a short-term interruption of programming for many partners.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.