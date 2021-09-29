Iraq: Humanitarian Snapshot - August 2021

Gaps & Challenges in the 2021 Response

As humanitarian partners in Iraq prepare for the 2022 Humanitarian Programme Cycle, understanding the current gaps in the 2021 humanitarian response will better inform planning for the year ahead. To this end, the Iraq Inter-Cluster Coordination Group undertook a mid-year response gap analysis, evaluating the activities of humanitarian actors in Iraq between January – July 2021. In the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), humanitarian partners set out to cover the critical needs of 1.5 million people living in 63 districts out of Iraq’s total 101 districts. Despite the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, humanitarian partners reached 641,000 people (43 per cent of the target) within the seven-month reporting period (January – July 2021)1 , with 28 per cent of funding requirements having been met (as of 1 August).

At the inter-sectoral level, partners managed to reach all IDPs living in camps, and nearly three-quarters of the targeted out-of-camp IDPs (217,000 people reached² out of 295,000 people targeted, or 74 per cent), with at least one form of assistance, while the response gap was somewhat higher among the targeted returnees (413,000 people reached² out of 966,000 people targeted, or 43 per cent). However, as in previous response gap analyses, the shortfalls were found to be more pronounced among certain population groups and in certain locations of the country.

In the first seven months of 2021, all clusters experienced some gaps in their planned response. The largest gaps were experienced by Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance (MPCA), with only 2 per cent of the target reached; Education, with 11 per cent of the target reached; Child Protection, with 21 per cent of the target reached; WASH with 24 per cent of the target reached; and Shelter/NFI with 25 per cent reached. At the intersectoral level, all IDPs living in camps were reached with some kind of assistance, while 58 per cent of out-of-camp IDPs and 28 per cent of returnees were reached with some kind of assistance. For out-of-camp IDPs, the highest response gaps were observed in Ninewa, Erbil and Duhok Governorates, while for returnees the highest response gaps were in Ninewa, Al-Anbar and Salah Al-Din Governorates. Notably, these are also the governorates with the highest targets, and the same governorates where the largest gaps in the humanitarian response were observed in 2020.

Lack of funding is reported as the main reason for gaps in both out-of-camp IDP and returnee response in 2021, with lack of partners as the second most cited reason for the gaps. COVID-19 restrictions, and reprioritization due to population movements, also continue to be cited as reasons for the response gaps by some clusters. Access challenges is the least reported reason for response gaps, though a number of clusters have pointed to particular access challenges in certain districts in Al-Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, and Salah Al-Din districts. Many clusters have reported that in some out-of-camp locations, populations are too small or too scattered for partners to prioritize those areas, while in other cases, population movements have led to reprioritization of programming. With regard to returnees, there are consistent reports of lack of donor interest for funding in return areas; in parallel, several clusters noted that in some districts, the vulnerable returnee population was lower than anticipated when the target was set, due to fewer people having returned than expected.

Clusters are encouraged to engage with cluster partners and cluster lead agencies to further analyze the reasons for gaps in their cluster-specific response with a view to finding solutions, including through advocacy with partners and donors to address the challenges observed with regard to lack of funding and partners for parts of the response.