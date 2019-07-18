18 Jul 2019

Iraq: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 30 June 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 16 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.22 MB)

OVERVIEW

As the end of Iraq’s 2019 school year draws to a close, several gaps in the consistent provision of quality education to IDP children are becoming evident.

In Al-Sulaymaniyah, the provincial Directorate of Education recently advised the Education Cluster that all buildings that had been provided for IDP education in Sulaymaniyah would be re-claimed in the coming 2019-2020 school year to be used as schools for host community students. Similar efforts are underway in Duhok, where the Ministry of Migration and Displacement has stated that it will no longer pay the rent on buildings used for IDP education. The Education Cluster is following up.

In Kirkuk, humanitarians are discussing how to address high rates of student dropouts. The provincial Directorate of Education had observed an elevated dropout rates in neighborhoods with a substantial concentration of IDP families. WFP has announced that it will implement a school feeding programme in the governorate to help improve student retention.

In Ninewa, NGO partners phased out informal education projects in the Jad’ah camps due to funding shortfalls. The learning centers and related equipment were transferred to camp management. After analyzing academic results coming from all camps, it has been determined that formal education must be prioritized in order to address learning gaps. The Education Cluster will seek to establish additional schools or supporting existing ones in collaboration with the Directorate of Education.

