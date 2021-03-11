Iraq | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021

Against a backdrop of cyclical violence, protracted displacement and economic uncertainty, Iraq’s fragility has grown during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Converging shocks have slowed the pace of reconstruction following years of conflict, disrupted access to basic services and devastated livelihoods.

Objectives

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is working with partners in the Food Security Cluster to:

• Protect livelihood sources and improve food availability, access and stability for returnees and displaced populations in and out of camps.

• Foster self-reliance and minimize negative coping mechanisms of displaced and returnee populations.