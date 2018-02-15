Iraq - Humanitarian Response Plan 2018

With almost all areas controlled by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) retaken by the Government of Iraq by the end of 2017, focus in 2018 will shift from humanitarian operations to recovery and resilience. However, significant humanitarian needs remain, as conflict has severely impacted the agriculture sector and left 2 million people food insecure, including internally displaced people, host communities, returnees, residents and refugees.

Objectives

FAO is working with partners in the Food Security Cluster to: