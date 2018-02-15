15 Feb 2018

Iraq - Humanitarian Response Plan 2018

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 08 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (344.19 KB)

With almost all areas controlled by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) retaken by the Government of Iraq by the end of 2017, focus in 2018 will shift from humanitarian operations to recovery and resilience. However, significant humanitarian needs remain, as conflict has severely impacted the agriculture sector and left 2 million people food insecure, including internally displaced people, host communities, returnees, residents and refugees.

Objectives

FAO is working with partners in the Food Security Cluster to:

  • Provide emergency food and agricultural assets to highly vulnerable families as soon as they are accessible.

  • Help highly vulnerable families in priority locations secure sufficient food and restore agricultural livelihoods.

  • Help strengthen food-related social protection mechanisms and key agricultural production systems.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.