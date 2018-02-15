Iraq - Humanitarian Response Plan 2018
With almost all areas controlled by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) retaken by the Government of Iraq by the end of 2017, focus in 2018 will shift from humanitarian operations to recovery and resilience. However, significant humanitarian needs remain, as conflict has severely impacted the agriculture sector and left 2 million people food insecure, including internally displaced people, host communities, returnees, residents and refugees.
Objectives
FAO is working with partners in the Food Security Cluster to:
Provide emergency food and agricultural assets to highly vulnerable families as soon as they are accessible.
Help highly vulnerable families in priority locations secure sufficient food and restore agricultural livelihoods.
Help strengthen food-related social protection mechanisms and key agricultural production systems.