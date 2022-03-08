Iraq Humanitarian Fund Visibility Guidelines for Implementing Partners - March 2022

The Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF) encourages all partners to promote their IHF-funded projects and activities, including through the use of social and traditional media, to contribute to the transparency and accountability of the Fund, while protecting the dignity of crisis-affected individuals and communities. This document presents guidance for use by IHF partners when producing and publishing visibility content related to their projects. To maximize the impact of individual and cross-promotions of IHF-supported humanitarian programming, and to avoid incorrect reference to the Fund, partners are encouraged to maintain communications with OCHA Iraq’s Humanitarian Financing Unit (HFU) regarding the materials being published.