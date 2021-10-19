Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF): Iraq Humanitarian Fund 2020 1st Standard Allocation Factsheet (As of 20 September 2021)

Launched on 26 April, the Iraq Humanitarian Fund (IHF)’s 2021 first Standard Allocation helps to address the impact of the drivers of increased severity in humanitarian needs in Iraq over the past year, as well as jumpstart the implementation of key recommendations from the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) gap analysis. The allocation which targets vulnerable returnees and out-of-camp IDPs in underserved locations, thus supports priority 2021 HRP interventions in protection, to improve access to essential health and WASH services, and to provide agricultural and emergency livelihoods.

In line with the Fund’s continued commitment to localization, this allocation enhances the participation and capacity building of national partners through their partnership in NGO consortia. Particular consideration has been given to projects that mainstream gender (especially women and girls) and address gender-based violence and specific needs of persons with disabilities. The allocation which targets at least 342,000 people is being implemented through 11 projects of 31 partners including 13 national NGOs.